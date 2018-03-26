Men removed from Vegas-bound jet in Winnipeg have been released without charges

WINNIPEG – The RCMP confirm that five British men who were removed from a Thomas Cook Airlines flight that diverted to Winnipeg on the weekend have been released without charges.

The men had been on a flight from Manchester to Las Vegas on Saturday morning when the airline said the crew landed the plane in Winnipeg due to some passengers’ “disruptive behaviour.”

RCMP took the men off the aircraft in handcuffs and arrested them for mischief and causing a disturbance.

A video posted on the Daily mail’s web site shows passengers cheering, and some of the men swearing, as police and border security officers removed them from the plane.

There was no immediate word if they’ll face arrest when they return to the UK.

The plane continued on from Winnipeg to Las Vegas later Saturday afternoon.