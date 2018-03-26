Loading articles...

Grain rail backlogs ongoing and unfortunate issue: agriculture minister

Last Updated Mar 26, 2018 at 4:40 pm EDT

A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014. Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says he understands the urgency of removing grain shipments have been delayed again by rail backlogs this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY – Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says the problems moving Canadian grain this year are ongoing and unfortunate.

At an event in Calgary today, MacAulay said he understood the need to address the rail backlogs that have delayed grain shipments.

He says he has been in constant contact with the railways but legislation which would impose financial penalties on rail companies that fail to deliver cars on time is stalled in the Senate.

MacAulay didn’t answer when asked why the government has not imposed an order in council as a stop gap measure until the legislation passes.

But he says he understands farmers will soon be making plans for spring seeding and will be feeling a cash crunch.

MacAulay says the government is doing everything it can with Farm Credit Canada to make sure producers will have funding available if need be.

