Loading articles...

Flames star Johnny Gaudreau to miss Kings game due to personal matter

Last Updated Mar 26, 2018 at 3:21 pm EDT

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) battles with Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 19, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. he Calgary Flames say star forward Johhny Gaudreau will miss tonight's game in Los Angeles after returning home to New Jersey to be with his ailing father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ross D. Franklin

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Calgary Flames say star forward Johhny Gaudreau will miss tonight’s game in Los Angeles after returning home to New Jersey to be with his ailing father.

The Flames said in a release that Guy Gaudreau suffered a cardiac event yesterday and is undergoing medical procedures.

The team said Johnny Gaudreau will remain with his family until further notice.

Gaudreau has 23 goals and 59 assists in 76 games this season.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies