Cynthia Nixon takes campaign for NY governor to Albany
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 26, 2018 9:55 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2018 at 10:42 am EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. – Actress Cynthia Nixon is holding her first campaign event in Albany since announcing her campaign for New York governor.
The “Sex and the City” star and public education advocate is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.
Her campaign says she will speak at noon Monday at a news conference on school funding inequities before meeting with parents of school children from around the state.
Nixon has already taken several swipes at the two-term governor. Her campaign says Monday’s event near the state capitol will focus on Cuomo’s state budget proposal and chronic government corruption.
Cuomo and lawmakers are now working to pass a new state budget before April 1.
