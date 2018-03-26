2nd suspect in beating of man with autism turns himself in

The second of three suspects wanted in connection with the beating of a 29-year-old man with autism in Mississauga has turned himself in to police.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued last week for Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, of no fixed address. He was wanted on one count of aggravated assault.

Last week, Peel regional police told CityNews that Dhami’s lawyer was making arrangements for his client to surrender at 12 Division on Monday morning. He turned himself in just after 5 a.m.

On Friday, police also arrested Parmvir ‘Parm’ Singh Chahil was in Windsor, without incident. He had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of aggravated assault.

A video of the attack, which happened at Mississauga Square One bus terminal, released by police on March 13 shows the man sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three young men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

The third person allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been positively identified, but police say he might go by the first name of Jason.

