Saudi Arabia's Red Sea divers explore freedoms off the coast

by Aya Batrawy And Fay Abuelgasim, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 25, 2018 8:12 am EDT
In this March 7, 2018 photo, Nouf Alosaimi, a 29-year-old female Saudi dive instructor, left, prepares to dive with Tamer Nasr, an Egyptian diving instructor, to explore the waters off a sandy island in the Red Sea near King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Saudi has the longest coastline of any country along the Red Sea, and the kingdom's nascent tourism industry is betting on the clear, blue waters, coral reefs and idyllic islands off its western coastline to lure visitors from around the world. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
OFF THE COAST OF JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia has the longest coastline of any country along the Red Sea, and the kingdom’s nascent tourism industry is betting on the clear, blue waters, coral reefs and idyllic islands off its western coastline to lure visitors from around the world.
But first, divers — including a Saudi woman in a country where women’s rights are restricted — are exploring the vast waters.
The serene waters north of the bustling city of Jiddah are the scene of a dramatic experiment to encourage tourism in the reserved and traditionally closed kingdom. It’s bringing new opportunities for women, as a corner of the country is carved out with somewhat relaxed rules. And it’s opening up miles of untouched coastline teeming with unexplored seascapes for her and other divers.