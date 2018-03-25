Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

Last Updated Mar 25, 2018 at 2:20 am EDT

NHL

Colorado 2 Vegas 1 (SO)

San Jose 5 Calgary 1

Chicago 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 1

Toronto 4 Detroit 3

Florida 4 Arizona 2

New Jersey 2 Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6 Montreal 4

Carolina 5 Ottawa 2

St. Louis 2 Columbus 1

Minnesota 4 Nashville 1

Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 2

AHL

Hershey 2 Hartford 1

Charlotte 5 Laval 3

Belleville 4 Toronto 2

Syracuse 2 Utica 0

Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 2 (SO)

Rockford 5 Chicago 3

San Diego 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)

Providence 6 Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 5 Binghamton 4 (SO)

Rochester 4 Springfield 2

Stockton 3 Manitoba 1

San Antonio 2 Texas 1

Ontario 7 San Jose 3

Tucson 2 Bakersfield 1

NBA

Philadelphia 120 Minnesota 108

Detroit 117 Chicago 95

Orlando 105 Phoenix 99

Houston 114 New Orleans 91

L.A. Lakers 100 Memphis 93

Charlotte 102 Dallas 98

NCAA Basketball

Men’s Elite 8

Loyola Chicago 73 Kansas St. 62

Michigan 58 Florida State 54

Women’s Third Round

South Carolina 79 Buffalo 63

UConn 72 Duke 59

Notre Dame 90 Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83 Central Michigan 69

MLS

LA Galaxy 0 Vancouver 0

New York City FC 2 New England 2

Portland 1 FC Dallas 1

Columbus 3 D.C. United 1

New York 3 Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 Colorado 2

NLL

Toronto 17 Calgary 14

Vancouver 13 Colorado 12

Rochester 13 Saskatchewan 10

