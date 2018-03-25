Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho
by Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 25, 2018 3:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm EDT
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
BOISE, Idaho – Idaho isn’t the most obvious place to attract members of the Russian punk collective Pussy Riot.
But even in the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump, Pussy Riot members carved out time late Saturday to swing by the city of Boise during their first North American tour.
The 40-minute performance was more political rally than traditional concert, with videos of political and protest images played on a dark stage. Many attendees raised their fists in solidarity with the group’s anti-fascist, anti-Trump messages.
The balaclava-clad women of Pussy Riot rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012 that sent two members to prison for nearly two years.
