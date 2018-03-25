Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Pacific Rim: Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther'
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 25, 2018 12:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2018 at 1:00 pm EDT
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Pacific Rim Uprising." (Legendary Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – It took six weeks but “Black Panther” has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising” has dethroned “Black Panther” with an estimated $28 million in weekend ticket sales.
According to studio estimates Sunday, “Black Panther” slid to second place with $16.7 million in its sixth week. The superhero sensation still marked the weekend with another box-office record. It’s now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North America, not accounting for inflation.
The Christian drama “I Can Only Imagine” came in third with $13.8 million in its second weekend. The animated sequel “Sherlock Gnomes” opened with $10.6 million. Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” scored one of the year’s best specialty releases with $1.6 million in 27 theatres.
