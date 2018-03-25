Michael Buble announces wife's pregnancy on Juno Awards in Vancouver

VANCOUVER – Michael Buble and wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their third child.

The pop crooner picked his gig hosting the Juno Awards in Vancouver to reveal his wife’s pregnancy.

He told the audience it was the second time his wife has become pregnant around time he hosted Canada’s biggest night in music.

Five years ago he led the Juno ceremony from Regina, right around the same time his wife was expecting their first child.

The baby announcement comes a year and a half after the Burnaby, B.C.-native revealed his son was diagnosed with cancer.

He and his wife said they would put their careers on hold while Noah — now four years old — underwent treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The decision included 42-year-old pulling out of last year’s Juno hosting duties.

