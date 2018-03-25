Juno Awards underway in Vancouver

Michael Buble picked the Vancouver Juno Awards to announce that he and his wife are expecting another child.

The pop crooner wasted little time with his hosting duties at Canada’s biggest night in music before making the revelation.

“My wife and I are pregnant with our number three,” he said

“And no, it’s not Jim Cuddy’s baby,” he added with a nod to the Blue Rodeo frontman.

It was a lighthearted start to the ceremony, whose early winners included Toronto newcomer Daniel Caesar winning for R&B/soul Recording and Brampton rapper Tory Lanez won Rap Recording of the Year.

Jessie Reyes, also from Toronto, picked up Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

All three are first-time winners.

Awards still to come include album, and group of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Newcomers Jessie Reyez and Caesar are among the artists slated to perform, as are Diana Krall, and the Arkells.

Though the main event is tonight, many awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday.