Loading articles...

Heavy police presence for dueling Hamilton protests

Last Updated Mar 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm EDT

Hamilton Police work to keep dueling groups of protestors separated during Locke Street march (Brandon Rowe/CITYNEWS)

Hamilton police say no arrests have been made after dueling protests on a street that saw a number of businesses vandalized three weeks ago.

The heavy police presence featured mounted units from Hamilton and Toronto as well as a number of police officers from Waterloo as a group calling itself ‘Patriot Walk On Locke’ organized what they said was a show of support for businesses in the Locke Street neighbourhood that were damaged earlier this month.

However, hundreds of counter-protesters belonging to a group called ‘Hamilton Against Facism’ have accusing ‘Patriot Walk On Locke’ of being part of the alt-right, spreading xenophobic and racist ideologies.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the March 3 violent rampage which resulted in more than $100,000 in damages.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies