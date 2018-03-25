Heavy police presence for dueling Hamilton protests

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hamilton Police work to keep dueling groups of protestors separated during Locke Street march (Brandon Rowe/CITYNEWS)
Hamilton police say no arrests have been made after dueling protests on a street that saw a number of businesses vandalized three weeks ago.
The heavy police presence featured mounted units from Hamilton and Toronto as well as a number of police officers from Waterloo as a group calling itself ‘Patriot Walk On Locke’ organized what they said was a show of support for businesses in the Locke Street neighbourhood that were damaged earlier this month.
There was a heavy police presence to keep the peace. Mounted units from Hamilton and Toronto were out. Also a number officers from Waterloo were seen patrolling the streets. pic.twitter.com/at4DQZwl11
However, hundreds of counter-protesters belonging to a group called ‘Hamilton Against Facism’ have accusing ‘Patriot Walk On Locke’ of being part of the alt-right, spreading xenophobic and racist ideologies.
The people who organized this group said the goal was to show support for the #HamOnt businesses that were vandalized earlier his month. However counter protesters tell me they believe this group is promoting a white nationalist agenda. pic.twitter.com/nieJl2id36