Heavy police presence for dueling Hamilton protests

Hamilton police say no arrests have been made after dueling protests on a street that saw a number of businesses vandalized three weeks ago.

The heavy police presence featured mounted units from Hamilton and Toronto as well as a number of police officers from Waterloo as a group calling itself ‘Patriot Walk On Locke’ organized what they said was a show of support for businesses in the Locke Street neighbourhood that were damaged earlier this month.

There was a heavy police presence to keep the peace. Mounted units from Hamilton and Toronto were out. Also a number officers from Waterloo were seen patrolling the streets. pic.twitter.com/at4DQZwl11 — Brandon Rowe (@CityNewsBrandon) March 25, 2018

However, hundreds of counter-protesters belonging to a group called ‘Hamilton Against Facism’ have accusing ‘Patriot Walk On Locke’ of being part of the alt-right, spreading xenophobic and racist ideologies.

The people who organized this group said the goal was to show support for the #HamOnt businesses that were vandalized earlier his month. However counter protesters tell me they believe this group is promoting a white nationalist agenda. pic.twitter.com/nieJl2id36 — Brandon Rowe (@CityNewsBrandon) March 25, 2018

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the March 3 violent rampage which resulted in more than $100,000 in damages.