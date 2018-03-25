Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze on Dupont Street

As many as nine people have been injured, including a firefighter, following an early morning blaze in the Christie Pits area of the city.

Toronto Fire say the fire broke out at a two-storey semi-detached home in the area of Dupont and Christie streets around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire quickly escalated to a 3-alarm blaze as it spread to three other homes on Dupont Street. The fire was brought under control around 8 a.m.

A firefighter was transported to a trauma centre after falling off the roof of one of the homes. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this point but fire officials on scene say he was alert and conscious.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says at least eight other individuals have been treated for injuries. Three of those people have been taken to hospital “with significant injury,” however, he could not elaborate on the extent of those injuries

Police say Dupont Street is closed between Christie and Shaw streets.