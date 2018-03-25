Celebrities at Kids' Choice Awards praise youth marches

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The power of the youth rallies against gun violence has made an impression on many celebrities at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Stars including former couple Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon voiced their support for teenagers who spent Saturday marching for gun control in cities across the U.S.

The Kids’ Choice Awards were held in Los Angeles later that night. The event featured host John Cena and others getting dosed with green slime, as is tradition, along with performances and awards.

Before the ceremony, stars praised kids and teens who participated in the rallies in the kind of numbers seen during the Vietnam era.