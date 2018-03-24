Loading articles...

Two people injured in Jane and Shoreham collision

Last Updated Mar 24, 2018 at 8:40 pm EDT

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash at Jane Street and Shoreham Drive on Saturday evening.

The two cars involved sustained significant damage.

Jane St. is blocked off in both directions at Shoreham Dr. as police investigate the cause of the collision.

