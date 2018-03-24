'Suspicious incident' investigation suspends Line 4 subway service

Subway service on Line 4 is suspended due to a security related incident.

Service was disrupted around 7 a.m. Saturday morning following reports of a suspicious package. The TTC says shuttle buses are operating between Sheppard and Don Mills stations.

Police have closed off Sheppard Avenue East from Don Mills Road to Parkway Forest Drive while they investigate what is being termed a “suspicious incident.”

The TTC tweeted out that service resumed just before 8:30 a.m.