Snowmobiler taken to hospital after falling through the ice on Lake Simcoe

Last Updated Mar 24, 2018 at 10:49 pm EDT

A snowmobilier has been airlifted to hospital after going through the ice on Lake Simcoe Saturday afternoon.

Durham police say the man in his 40s was riding on a snowmobile when he went through the ice near Beaverton just before 5 p.m.

He was rescued by his friend who performed CPR at the scene.

He was airlifted to Sunnybrooke hospital without vital signs.

No update has been made available on his current condition.

