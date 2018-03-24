Snowmobiler taken to hospital after falling through the ice on Lake Simcoe

A snowmobilier has been airlifted to hospital after going through the ice on Lake Simcoe Saturday afternoon.

Durham police say the man in his 40s was riding on a snowmobile when he went through the ice near Beaverton just before 5 p.m.

He was rescued by his friend who performed CPR at the scene.

He was airlifted to Sunnybrooke hospital without vital signs.

No update has been made available on his current condition.