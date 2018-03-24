Loading articles...

Emergency crews fighting restaurant fire near Bloor and Lansdowne

Last Updated Mar 24, 2018 at 6:57 pm EDT

Emergency crews are on the scene of a restaurant fire at Bloor and Lansdowne. CITYNEWS/Jason MacLellan

Emergency crews are on the scene of a restaurant fire near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.

Toronto police say they were called to the area just after 6 p.m. Saturday to find the restaurant fully engulfed in flames.

Apartments above the restaurant have been evacuated. People in homes and businesses nearby are being warned they may need to be evacuated.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Bloor is closed between Dufferin Avenue to Lansdowne and people are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies