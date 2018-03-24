Egypt Interior Ministry says explosion in Alexandria kills 1

CAIRO – A bomb placed under a nearby car exploded Saturday in the coastal city of Alexandria as the city security chief’s convoy passed by, killing at least one policeman and wounding four others, the Interior Ministry said.

Local media reports said Gen. Mostafa al-Nimr survived the explosion and he was seen on a local TV channel in good condition while inspecting the area of the blast shortly after it took place. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, which happened in the vicinity of a police station in the central district of Roshdi.

The attack came just days ahead of Egypt’s presidential election, in which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to be re-elected. It also comes during a massive security operation involving land, sea and air forces in areas covering north and central Sinai and parts of Egypt’s Nile Delta and the Western Desert, along the porous border with Libya.

The Interior Ministry said the explosive device had been placed under a car and it exploded as the convoy passed by.

State-run MENA news agency said the public prosecutor ordered an investigation into the incident.

Egypt has for years been struggling to contain an Islamic insurgency spearheaded by a local affiliate of the extremist Islamic State group in the turbulent Sinai region but attacks on the mainland have also occurred.

The country has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, when suicide bombings struck two Coptic Christian churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday in an attack claimed later by the Islamic State group.