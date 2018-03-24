Cricket Australia to probe ball-tampering, no action yet

MELBOURNE, Australia – Cricket Australia has refused to take any immediate action against captain Steve Smith over the ball-tampering scandal, saying it will send an investigative team to South Africa to look into all aspects before deciding what action to take.

Calling it a “very sad day for Australian cricket,” Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Sunday he was “extremely disappointed and shocked” by the news from the third test in Cape Town on Saturday, which came overnight Sunday in Australia.

Australia cricketers confessed to ball tampering in a desperate plot hatched by Smith and senior players as they saw the third test against South Africa slipping away on Saturday.

Batsman Cameron Bancroft was tasked with carrying out the tampering by using yellow adhesive tape to pick up “granules” beside the pitch and rub it on the ball to rough it up in an attempt to get it to reverse swing on day three at Newlands.

But Bancroft was caught doing it on the field by television cameras, and then attempted to hide the evidence by shoving the tape down his trousers before he was questioned by umpires.

“The leadership group knew about it,” Smith said, admitting he and senior players who he would not name planned the cheating during the lunch break. “We spoke about it at lunch and I’m not proud of what’s happened. It’s not within the spirit of the game.”