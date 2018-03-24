Canada's Shapovalov beats Dzumhur in second round of Miami Open

MIAMI – Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Damir Dzumhur on Saturday.

Shapovalov fired eight aces past his opponent from Bosnia and Herzegovina and won 81 per cent of his first service points.

Dzumhur, ranked 30th in the world, was broken five times by the 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont.

Shapovalov next faces world No. 14 Sam Querrey of the United States.

Shapovalov is the third Canadian to move on to the Round of 32 after Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., advanced with wins Friday.