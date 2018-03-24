Third man charged after deadly beating in Brampton

Peel police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with a deadly assault in Brampton earlier this week.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road after hearing of an assault.

They found the victim, 21-year-old Paviter Singh Bassi, with life-threatening head injuries.

Paramedics took him to a Toronto hospital, but he died on Tuesday.

That same day, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi (no relation) and charged him with first-degree murder.

Investigators arrested a second suspect on Wednesday — Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, of Brampton — and also charged him with first-degree murder.

On Friday, officers arrested a third man, 21-year-old Gurraj Bassi of Brampton, who has been charged with the same offence. He is the cousin of Karanvir Bassi and not related to the victim.

All three men had bail hearings this week.

Related stories:

2 men charged after fatal Brampton beating

Brampton beating victim dies in hospital, homicide investigating