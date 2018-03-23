Loading articles...

Toronto man sought in connection with numerous break-ins

Toronto police searching for Kieron Isaac Tierney in connection with numerous break-ins across the city (TPS/Handout)

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted for numerous break-ins across the city.

Investigators say 23-year-old Kieron Teirney is wanted on more than 40 charges including 14 counts of break-and-enter and six counts of theft under $5,000.

Teirney is described as five-foot-seven, 135 to 140 pounds, with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Alpha_Mora

What a nice looking chap

March 23, 2018 at 12:05 pm
Ugene

@Alpha_Mora:
And remember… he has “rights.

March 23, 2018 at 12:13 pm
Load More Comments