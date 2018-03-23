Suspicious powder found in package at Canada Post office in Mississauga

Peel police are continuing to investigate a suspicious powder that was found inside a package at a Canada Post office building in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the building at Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The building was evacuated while the hazmat team investigated.

#PRP in area of Eglinton and Dixie #Mississauga for a suspicious powder in a package. Building evacuated while tests conducted. EDU will be attending. Call received at 10:43pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 23, 2018

The substance has since been turned over to police.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what the substance was, or where the package was headed.