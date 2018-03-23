Loading articles...

Suspicious powder found in package at Canada Post office in Mississauga

Last Updated Mar 23, 2018 at 6:01 am EDT

Emergency crews on scene after suspicious powder was found in a package at a Canada Post building in Mississauga on March 23, 2018. CITYNEWS

Peel police are continuing to investigate a suspicious powder that was found inside a package at a Canada Post office building in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the building at Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The building was evacuated while the hazmat team investigated.

The substance has since been turned over to police.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what the substance was, or where the package was headed.

