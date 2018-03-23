School bus drivers east of Toronto reach tentative deal

School bus drivers in Durham Region and other areas east of Toronto have reached a tentative deal with First Student Bowmanville — three says after walking off the job.

Unifor Local 4268, which represents the drivers, said the agreement covers routes in the Durham, Durham Catholic, Kawartha Pine Ridge, and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District school boards.

“The drivers took a firm stand and as a result were able to reach a deal with First Student that better reflects their true value,” Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a statement.

Details of the deal have not been released.

The union said the ratification vote will take place over the next few days.

The drivers were working without a contract since Aug. 31, 2017, and were in a legal strike position since Dec. 10, 2017.

