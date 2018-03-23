Loading articles...

Q&A: At 91, the droll Cloris Leachman isn't slowing down yet

Last Updated Mar 23, 2018 at 3:42 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Cloris Leachman is 91-years-old and still as busy as ever in Hollywood.

The Oscar and multiple Emmy winner has a hit movie out now too. The faith-based film “I Can Only Imagine” tells the story behind the MercyMe song of the same name and has made over $22 million in just six days of release. It was made for $7 million.

Leachman tells The Associated Press that she still has no plans to slow down or retire.

She says at her age, she doesn’t have a ton of scripts to choose from, but says acting is simply what she does and she loves it.

