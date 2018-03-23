Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill has died

Last Updated Mar 23, 2018 at 7:31 am EDT

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday.

York regional police said the woman was struck on Yonge Street, just north of Highway 407, around 5:30 p.m.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies