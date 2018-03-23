OPG CEO tops Ontario 'Sunshine List'

Ontario Power Generation executives, a pair of hospital CEOs, and a university president are amongst the highest paid public-sector employees in the province on a growing list of those earning $100,000 or more.

The so-called “Sunshine List” released Friday shows that in 2017 there were 131,741 workers on the list, up from 123,410 last year, earning salaries and benefits that total over $16.8 billion.

The highest earner on the list is Ontario Power Generation CEO Jeff Lyash whose salary was $1,554,456.95 and $6,864.00 in taxable benefits, up nearly $400,000 from last year.

The province’s second-highest earner is Daren Smith, president of the University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation, with a salary of $936,089.48 and $448.14 in taxable benefits.

The $100,000 threshold for those on the list has not changed since it was introduced by then-premier Mike Harris in 1996.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says today that she won’t be increasing the threshold because $100,000 is still a lot of money.

The complete list, as well as past disclosures, is also available in sortable, searchable tables on Ontario.ca/salarydisclosure

This is a corrected story. An earlier version had an incorrect title for Daren Smith.

Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford reacted to the release of the list Friday, calling it an example of the "reckless spending policies" of Kathleen Wynne's government.