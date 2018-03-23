Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,223.74, down 176.19 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 48 cents, or 4.98 per cent, to $10.11 on 10 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $1.72, or 5.43 per cent, to $33.41 on 7.04 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 31 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $23.89 on 5.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.77 on 5.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down 25 cents, or 1.86 per cent, to $13.17 on 4.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 41 cents, or 3.77 per cent, to $10.47 on 4.8 million shares.