Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher in early trading as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Technology companies, retailers and banks rose in early trading Friday, a day after markets were rattled by fears of an escalating trade conflict as the White House announced tariffs on Chinese goods.

Nike soared 3.8 per cent after reporting a strong quarter. Target and Kroger both rose following a report that the two companies were considering a deal.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 2,650.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 101 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 24,057. The Nasdaq composite rose 4 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 7,171.