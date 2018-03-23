Liberal commit $2.4-billion to SickKids redesign ahead of election

Ontario’s Liberal government, which is headed for a spring election, is promising to spend $2.4-billion to help redesign and rebuild Canada’s largest pediatric hospital.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the funding today for SickKids hospital’s 10-year plan to rebuild its aging facility in downtown Toronto.

Work is expected to begin later this year and conclude in 2028.

Wynne says the funding will be included in next week’s budget, which is expected to be tabled with a deficit that could be as high as $8 billion.

The announcement is the fourth of its kind this week – pledging billions in funding for the province’s health care system – but is likely contingent on the Liberals’ re-election in spring vote.

Ontario’s election is set for June 7.