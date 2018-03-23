Torontonians headed to Washington to join gun control rally

A group of Torontonians left for Washington, D.C., Friday night to join hundreds of thousands of Americans at the March for Our Lives rally, calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States.

“In Washington D.C., the nation’s capital, I really think that if we get out there … if people get out in their state and wherever they are and just make their voices heard, let their politicians know that we’re not just going to accept thoughts and prayers, the usual BS answers,” said Connor Allison, an American studying a Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — where 17 died in a mass shooting on Feb. 14 — have spearheaded March for Our Lives, which could become one of the largest marches in history. Nearly 1 million people are expected in Washington and more than 800 sister marches are planned from California to Japan.

“I was aware about this about a month ago and I’ve been thinking about the reasons why I want to attend and show my support,” said Dash Nelson, a high school student waiting at to board a charter bus at Toronto’s Union Station.

Some said it’s equally important to have a rally in Canada.

Dewitt Lee of Democrats Abroad is one of the organizers of a sister rally in Toronto.

“We are all vulnerable and this has gone beyond school massacres,” said Lee. “We’re focused on children and what happens after school … I think a lot of healing can happen and we can come together.”

The Toronto march starts in front of city hall at 10 a.m. Saturday, winds past the U.S. Consulate and ends at Queen’s Park.