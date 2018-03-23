Loading articles...

Police officer shot in France, suspect may have hostages

French authorities say a police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

A suspect has been surrounded at a supermarket in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse, and might have taken hostages, national police said.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority.

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

moeped

Yet another episode of peace, brought to you by the cult.

Keep pretending this homicidially based/embraced ideology is compatible with human rights/modernity.

FAKE NEWS. All news reports other then Canadian, are telling it for what it is; mus lim peace offerings.
We are fed pap here, designed to deflect from the truth of what is lam brings – m urderous intimidation.

March 23, 2018 at 7:43 am