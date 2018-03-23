Loading articles...

Child seriously hurt in crash with transport truck in Brampton

Last Updated Mar 23, 2018 at 8:43 pm EDT

A toddler is in serious condition after a crash between a transport truck and a car in Brampton on Friday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Bovaird and Gillingham drives, near Main Street North.

Police said a young child was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

John666

Hope the little one pulls through.

March 23, 2018 at 9:00 pm