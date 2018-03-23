B.C.'s police watchdog lacked training during fatal shooting probe: report

VANCOUVER – A review of a shooting involving a police officer that led to a man’s death says British Columbia’s police watchdog lacked clear procedures and training for investigators.

Doug Kiloh, a former RCMP superintendent and emergency response team member, says in a report that the Independent Investigations Office did not have a disciplined structure in a case where a 48-year-old distraught man was shot in the parking lot of a casino in New Westminster in November 2012.

Mehrdad Bayrami died 10 days after he was shot.

The report says the office learned he could possibly be available for an interview after he was transferred from an intensive care unit but the agency delayed speaking with the man.

An officer with the Delta Police Department was charged with second-degree murder in 2014, which was later stayed by the Crown after an independent review.

The Delta Police Association complained to the watchdog about alleged defects in its investigation, resulting in the agency conducting a review before hiring Kiloh to report on its procedures in the case.

Kiloh says the office’s report to Crown counsel also had shortcomings.

The report says the office has made significant improvements since its investigation, but Kiloh made 10 recommendations including more supervisory training involving critical thinking and decision making.

Kiloh’s report was released by the investigations office earlier this week and has been redacted to remove identifying information.