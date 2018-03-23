AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski offered his resignation to the Andean nation’s congress, accusing opponents led by the daughter of former strongman Alberto Fujimori of plotting his overthrow for months and making it impossible to govern.

In Brazil, people in Rio de Janeiro staged days of protests demanding answers over the assassination of city councilwoman Marielle Franco, a black human rights activist who was shot to death along with her driver while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women.

Mexican journalist Leobardo Vazquez was found dead in front of his home in Veracruz state, the third journalist slain in Mexico this year.

Six months after a powerful earthquake shook the Mexico City region, improvised camps put up by displaced people are among the most visible signs that not everyone has moved on from the disaster.

An American college student who disappeared following a rugby tournament in Bermuda was found dead at the base of a historic fort, and a Canadian forensic expert said a few days later that 19-year-old Mark Dombroski died from an apparent fall and there were no signs of foul play.

Tens of thousands of music fans gathered in Mexico City for Vive Latino, one of the most important rock and alternative music festivals in Latin America. Theater lovers were in Colombia’s capital for the 17-day Ibero-American Theatre Festival.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk.

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers