Afghanistan: Car bomb near stadium kills 12, says official

Last Updated Mar 23, 2018 at 12:22 pm EDT

KABUL – An official says in says 12 people have been killed and 40 others wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province’s public health department, in Helmand province said the 12 killed and 40 wounded were received at a hospital in Lashkar Gha on Friday.

The explosion occurred after celebrations over the Afghan new year were winding down and revelers were on their way home, he added.

