1 of 3 suspects wanted in alleged beating of man with autism arrested

One of three men wanted in connection with the assault of a 29-year-old man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal has been taken into custody.

Peel Regional Police confirm Parmvir ‘Parm’ Singh Chahil was arrested in Windsor, Ont., without incident.

He had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of aggravated assault.

Police also arrested Hardip Padda, 44, and Harmanovir Chahil, 18, both of Windsor and charged them with accessory after the fact. The two are believed to be the mother and brother of the suspect.

A video of the attack released by police on March 13 shows the man sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three young men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police said the unidentified victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

Police have also issued a Canada-wide warrant for Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, of no fixed address. He is also wanted on one count of aggravated assault.

Peel police tell CityNews Dhami’s lawyer is making arrangements for his client to surrender at 12 Division on Monday morning.

Criminal lawyer Jag Virk told CityNews that although his client is turning himself in, Dhami is maintaining his innocence and is cooperating with police.

The 25-year-old’s last known address is in Surrey, British Columbia. There’s been no confirmation on whether or not Dhami is currently in the GTA.

TWO SUSPECTS KNOWN TO POLICE

Court documents from B.C show both Chahil and Dhami are known to police.

Dhami once faced a three-count indictment for possession of heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl. The drugs were allegedly concealed inside baggies in his rectum.

The now 25-year-old was later acquitted of the charges, after a judge ruled his arrest was unlawful.

Online court documents indicate Chahil was previously charged with uttering threats and weapon possession in July 2015.

The Vancouver Sun is also reporting while he was living at a Abbotsford home, Chahil was the target of a 2015 shooting that killed a 74-year-old who lived nearby.

Abbotsford Police would not comment on Chahil or the warrant out for his arrest.

Police have yet to identify the third male suspect, but say he may go by the name “Jason”.

**Warning: the contents of this video may be disturbing to some viewers**

With files from Faiza Amin