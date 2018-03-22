Woman hit by suspected drunk driver near U of T dies of injuries

A 21-year-old woman who was struck by a wrong-way driver near the University of Toronto last Thursday has died of her injuries.

Police say the woman was hit by a suspected drunk driver while crossing the street at a marked crosswalk at Huron and College streets around 2:30 a.m.

The woman was thrown quite a distance away, landing behind some construction fencing.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she passed away on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old driver fled the scene, but police located the SUV in the Spadina Road and Eglinton Avenue area in Forest Hill.

Rylan Balappa-Lawes, of Mississauga, was originally facing five charges including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, fail to stop after accident causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, over 80 milligrams operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Those charges are expected to be upgraded.