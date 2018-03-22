Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
US facing off against AT&T to block merger with Time Warner
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 22, 2018 9:06 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT
WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is facing off against AT&T to block the telephone giant from absorbing Time Warner, in a case that could shape how consumers get — and how much they pay for — streaming TV and movies.
Opening arguments come Thursday in the landmark antitrust case in federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has sued to block the $85 billion deal, saying it would hurt competition and consumers would have to pay more to watch their favourite shows, whether on a TV screen, smartphone or tablet.
AT&T insists the merger is needed to compete in a rapidly shifting marketplace as more people use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and others. It denies the government’s assertion that the merger would limit choice and push up prices.
