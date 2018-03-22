Loading articles...

Three-goal second period leads Manitoba Moose to 4-1 win over Stockton Heat

Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 at 11:20 pm EDT

WINNIPEG – Jan Kostalek, JC Lipon and Nic Petan scored second-period goals to power the Manitoba Moose to a 4-1 American Hockey League win over the Stockton Heat on Thursday night.

Buddy Robinson had the other goal for Manitoba (38-19-4-4) while Jamie Phillips stopped 21 shots.

Ryan Lomberg scored the only goal for Stockton (29-22-2-4). Jon Gillies made 26 saves.

