Smoke detectors that might not detect smoke are recalled

North Carolina-based company Kidde, along with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, have recalled nearly 500,000 smoke detectors that might not be able to detect smoke.

This recall involves two models — PI2010CA and PI9010CA — of Kidde dual-sensor photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms manufactured between Sept. 10, 2016, and Oct. 13, 2017. Model numbers can be found on the back of the units.

“A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke,” Health Canada says.

Around 40,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, while around 452,000 units were sold in in the U.S. The alarms were sold from Nov. 1, 2016, to Jan. 25, 2018.

Kiddle says that as of March 7, they haven’t received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the defected smoke alarms.

Click here for instructions on how to find out if your smoke alarm has the yellow cap.

Anyone with the affected smoke alarms can register for replacements online or by by calling 833-551-7739.

Kidde also recalled 38 million fire extinguishers last year. They had a design flaw that could have prevented them from working and parts of the extinguisher could detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.