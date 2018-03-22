Off-duty officer helps save people from burning building

An off-duty police officer helped save residents from a burning building in the city’s downtown core overnight.

The fire broke out in a restaurant on McCaul Street, just north of Dundas Street West, around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the officer was in the area when he saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

The officer called 911 and woke residents in the apartments above the restaurant, helping them get out safely.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.