NewsAlert: Victim in Maryland school shooting taken off life support

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The mother of a Jaelynn Willey, the teenage girl wounded in a shooting at a Maryland high school, says she is being taken off life support.

Authorities identified the shooter as 17-year-old Austin Rollins and said he had been in a relationship with Willey.

Rollins was killed after shooting Willey earlier this week.

A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it’s not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer’s bullet or took his own life.

More to come.