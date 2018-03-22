Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Victim in Maryland school shooting taken off life support

Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 at 9:21 pm EDT

This undated photo provided by the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, shows Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill, a school resource officer who engaged a shooter at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Md., on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooter took his own life or was killed by the officer's bullet, St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said, but the Gaskill was credited with preventing any more loss of life. (St. Mary's Sheriff's Office via AP)

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The mother of a Jaelynn Willey, the teenage girl wounded in a shooting at a Maryland high school, says she is being taken off life support.

Authorities identified the shooter as 17-year-old Austin Rollins and said he had been in a relationship with Willey.

Rollins was killed after shooting Willey earlier this week.

A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it’s not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer’s bullet or took his own life.

