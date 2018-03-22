Loading articles...

Man found dead in back of limo, police investigating

Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 at 1:39 pm EDT

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are probing a suspicious death in The Queensway and Kipling Avenue area.

Police tell CityNews a man was found in the back of a limousine without vital signs.

Paramedics attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

