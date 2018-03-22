Loading articles...

Shots fired at car near Jane and Sheppard

Police tape marks the area where shots were fired in a parking lot in North York on March 22, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Police are on the hunt for suspects after shots were fired at a car in North York Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a townhouse complex on Yatescastle Drive, near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said a car was shot at multiple times while passengers were inside.

No one was injured.

Police continue to investigate and have not released any suspect information.

 

