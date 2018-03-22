How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

PARKLAND, Fla. – They can’t buy a beer or rent a car and most aren’t even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.

Organizers say they are expecting perhaps 1 million people in the nation’s capital Saturday. More than 800 sister marches are planned from California to Japan.

The teens have been pulling all-nighters, scheduling speakers and petitioning city councils in movement that has raised more than $4 million. At Saturday’s March For Our Lives, they’ll walk down Pennsylvania Avenue alongside pop stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.