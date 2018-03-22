GO train service suspended after pedestrian killed at Clarkson Station

A person is dead after being struck by a Via Rail train on the Lakeshore West in Mississauga on Thursday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Clarkson GO Station at Lakeshore and Southdown roads, suspending service on GO’s busiest line. Tens of thousands of commuters heading west from Toronto are affected.

Metrolinx said it would take hours before regular service resumes.

“It’s going to be a major disruption, but people will get home,“ said Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins.

GO trains will run between Union Station and Port Credit and between Oakville and Aldershot.

Aikins said 20 shuttle buses will be operating between Port Credit and Oakville and Aldershot and Hamilton.

The coroner has been called in.

<

<https://twitter.com/Ginella_M/status/976948202900307968

A sea of stranded #GOtrain sheep at port credit. Fatality at Clarkson GOtransit last stop is here. #commuting #sucks pic.twitter.com/D7LiTWvX6v — Dave D (@AndroidDav3) March 22, 2018

What a time to find myself in Port Credit pic.twitter.com/amjGVusFWA — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) March 22, 2018