6 dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic

PRAGUE – An official says an explosion in a chemical factory in the Czech Republic has killed six people.

Vladimara Kerekova, spokeswoman for the regional firefighters, says an unspecified number of people were also injured in the blast Thursday.

The Synthos plant is located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague.

No further details were immediately known.

