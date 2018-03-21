US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, bottom, U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold, centre, and Andrew Feustel, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, stand near the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Vyacheslav Oseledko, Pool)
MOSCOW – A rocket carrying two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station has blasted off successfully.
The Soyuz booster blasted off as scheduled Wednesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan. It’s carrying NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.
The rocket put their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft in a designated orbit en route to the station. The spacecraft is set to dock at the orbiting outpost on Friday.
The trio will join Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who are on the station.